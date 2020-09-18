Edo Election: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu Inducing Voters With Cash, Gifts –YIAGA

The Youth Initiative for Advocacy Growth and Advancement Africa has revealed that the two major candidates in the Edo governorship election, Godwin Obaseki of Peoples Democratic Party, and Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress are heavily engaging in vote buying.

The non-governmental organisation stated that the two parties were inducing voters with money and gifts to vote for them in the election on Saturday.

Yiaga Africa reports show that the incidents of violence were prevalent in 13 of the 18 local government areas of the state.

Chairman of Yiaga Africa’s Watching the Vote 2020 Edo Election Observation Mission, Dr Aisha Abdullahi, bemoaned that the parties were engaging in inducement rather than issues-based campaign.

She said, “Political parties, especially the APC and PDP, are investing in the distribution of money and gift items as a strategy to swing voters.

“Within this reporting period, LTOs reported incidences of voter inducement in Igueben, Oredo, Ikpoba/Okha, Etsako Central, Owan West, Ovia South West, Egor, Ovia North East, Esan West, and Esan South East LG.”

Abdullahi also raised the issue of violence being sponsored by political actors in the state.

She urged the Independent National Electoral Commission as well as security agencies to ensure that the election was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

“These concerns are fuelled by the reports of violent arms stockpiling, recruitment of thugs, vandalism, and a surge in cult groups’ activities in battleground LGAs ahead of the election.

“INEC should ensure proper coordination with security agencies for the effectiveness and safety of personnel and materials deployment. This includes ensuring the safe delivery of personnel and materials after the election.

“Security agencies must maintain the utmost levels of neutrality and professionalism in enforcing election day security. They must respect the law and citizen’s constitutional and civic rights and refrain from excessive force,” she added.