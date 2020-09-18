Edo: Lawmaker Warns Against Inconclusive Election

The replication of such visa bans by the EU, UK and other developed countries will tame APC leaders’ penchant for foreign trips and further reassure Nigerian democrats.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2020

Tajudeen Yusuf A member of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Yusuf, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission against conducting an inconclusive election in Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

Yusuf also commended the United States’ visa ban on some politicians accused of electoral malpractices. He urged the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK) and other developed nations to do the same.

 

The federal lawmaker, who represents Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal constituency of Kogi State, lamented that there had been many inconclusive elections within the last five years, DailyTrust reports.

He said, “PDP members are joining Edo State people and all true democrats across Nigeria to call upon the US, the EU, UK and all other countries to insist that there must be no repeat of the APC’s trick in Osun State where they casually engineered an ‘inconclusive election’ to manipulate and win through the back door.

“We shall continue to commend the USA for wielding the big stick against those who played inglorious, despicable roles in the violent rape of democracy during Kogi State’s last governorship election. The replication of such visa bans by the EU, UK and other developed countries will tame APC leaders’ penchant for foreign trips and further reassure Nigerian democrats.

“All through the PDP regime, from May 1999 to May 2015, only one inconclusive election was recorded but sadly just between May 2015, and now, the APC leadership has given Nigeria twenty-two inconclusive elections, with clear suspicions of its inclination towards having more of such anti-democratic accomplishments.”

