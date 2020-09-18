Nigerian Soldier Fighting Boko Haram Commits Suicide, Leaves Letter For Wife

“He shot himself in the head and died immediately before other soldiers could even rush to help,” a military source said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2020

A soldier fighting Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East has reportedly killed himself.

According to TheCable, the soldier, a lance corporal attached to the Nigerian  Army 27 Task Force Brigade in Buni Gari, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, committed suicide on Thursday at his duty post. 

“He shot himself in the head and died immediately before other soldiers could even rush to help,” a military source told the newspaper.

File Photo

The soldier was also said to have left a note for his wife. 

His body has been evacuated and sources said investigation into what led to the incident was in progress.

In July, a soldier in the army’s 202 Battalion in Bama, Borno State, killed a lieutenant, who did not give him pass to visit his family. 

In 2019, a soldier hanged himself in Abuja.

Also in 2017, another soldier committed suicide after killing his superior.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

