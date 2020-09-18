Policemen Lay Siege To Rivers Governor, Wike’s Hotel In Benin, PDP Raises Alarm

Desmond said the PDP will hold the Inspector-General of Police responsible if anything happened to the governor.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State has alleged that the hotel where state governor, Nyesom Wike, was lodging in Benin, Edo State, is under siege by over 300 policemen.

Chairman of the party, Akawor Desmond, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Rivers Governor Wike

“The attention of the entire people of Rivers State has been drawn to the siege laid at the hotel where the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is lodging while on official assignment in Benin, Edo State.

“Recall that Governor Wike was appointed Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo governorship election; this is same position Governor Ganduje of Kano State occupies for his party, the APC.

“Ganduje and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State are all in Benin carrying out their assignment for the APC without any molestation or intimidation. In breach of the pledge they made, security agencies have decided to harass and intimidate Governor Wike who has not done any wrong.

“May I on behalf of the entire Rivers people warn that we shall hold the IGP responsible for anything that happens to our governor,” he said.

 

