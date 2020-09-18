US Government To Bar TikTok, WeChat From Country’s App Store On Sunday

The United States Government will ban social media apps WeChat and TikTok from US app stores starting from Sunday.

Wilbur Ross, Commerce Secretary, in a statement on Friday said, “Today’s actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threat of the Chinese Communist Party."

The two services are currently used by more than 100 million people in the United States of America.

The restrictions will ban the transferring of funds or processing of payments through WeChat within the United States as from Sunday.

In the case of WeChat, the restrictions will also prevent any company from offering Internet hosting, content delivery networks, Internet transit or peering services to WeChat or using the app’s code in other software or services in the United States, New York Times reports.

The same prohibition on services goes into effect on November 12 for TikTok.

Recall that Trump on August 6 had threatened to ban the app, saying it collects the data of millions of Americans, which could end in the hands of the Chineses Government.