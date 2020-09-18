World Trade Organisation Screens Out Three Candidates, Okonjo-Iweala Still In Race

The World Trade Organisation has screened out three candidates in the race for Director-General of the global trade group.

Nigeria’s candidate, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is, however, still in the race.

The removed candidates are Mexico’s Jesus Seade, Egypt’s Hamid Mamdouh, and Moldova’s Tudor Ulianovschi.

David Walker, General Council Chairman of the WTO in a statement on Friday said, “Their expertise and high professional and personal qualities are highly valued and respected by all members.”

The second phase of consultations would begin on September 24 and run until October 6 after which the WTO would announce two final candidates and a new leader on November 7.