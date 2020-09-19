Amotekun Officials Seize 65 Cows, Arrest Herder For Destroying Crops Worth N5m In Ondo

A herdsman, Adamu Yusuf, was also arrested by the security outfit in the Oda area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 19, 2020

Officials of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State have seized 65 cows for allegedly destroying crops belonging to some farmers in the state.

A herdsman, Adamu Yusuf, was also arrested by the security outfit in the Oda area of the state.

It was gathered that the crops destroyed were worth over N5m.

Adeleye Olatunji, Commander of Amotekun in Ondo, confirmed the arrest shortly after visiting the farm.

He said some farmers in Oda town had come to report activities of the herdsmen destroying their cassava, maize and yam.

"We had to move straight into action around 10:00pm and went into the farm where we caught them with over 65 cows.

"So, we marched them from Odo-Igbo community to Amotekun headquarters after the operation," he said.

While decrying the activities of the herdsmen in the state over the destruction of farmlands, Olatunji said the security agencies would not allow crime of any type in Ondo.

