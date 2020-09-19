BREAKING: Obaseki's Thugs Chase Away Agents Of Other Political Parties From Polling Unit

Thugs loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party are currently chasing away agents of other political parties from the polling unit where he is to vote.
The governor, who is on the queue, watched on as the thugs carried out the act.
The governor, who is on the queue watches on as his thugs carry out the acts.#EdoDecides2020 #Edo2020 #EdoElection
