BREAKING: Obaseki's Thugs Chase Away Agents Of Other Political Parties From Polling Unit

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 19, 2020

Thugs loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party are currently chasing away agents of other political parties from the polling unit where he is to vote.

The governor, who is on the queue, watched on as the thugs carried out the act.

 Edo Decides: Obaseki's Thugs Chase Party Agents Of Other Political Parties From Polling Unit

SaharaReporters, New York

