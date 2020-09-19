Edo Election: PDP Wins Former APC Chairman, Oyegun’s Unit

At the end of voting, sorting and counting, the PDP candidate and incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, scored 109 votes while the APC trailed behind with 40 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 19, 2020

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Oyegun, has again lost in his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party in the ongoing Edo State governorship election.

Oyegun, who registered in Ward 2, Unit 2, in Oredo Local Government Area, voted at about 11:00am, SaharaReporters gathered.

At the end of voting, sorting and counting, the PDP candidate and incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, scored 109 votes while the APC trailed behind with 40 votes.

Oyegun had in a statement during the week refused to endorse Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his party’s candidate in the governorship election.

“I stand with the people of Edo State and urge them to come out massively to exercise their democratic rights. They should vote for good governance, common decency, principled leadership, especially in the political arena and the protection of their democratic rights.

“They should by their votes make clear that it is their right to choose their governor and nobody else’s. There is no room for fence sitters. This is a special situation and primitive loyalties should and must be set aside. Remember Mr President’s admonition in an equally challenging pre-election situation in Imo State, “vote your conscience,” he said. 

See Also Breaking News LIVE: Edo Decides 2020 0 Comments 10 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: I’m Disappointed In INEC –Obaseki
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Kano, Kogi Governors On US Visa Ban List, El-Rufai's Sanction Extended
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Elections BREAKING: Obaseki's Thugs Chase Away Agents Of Other Political Parties From Polling Unit
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Stop Disrespecting Nigeria, Government Tells United States, UK Over Visa Restrictions On Election Riggers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Policemen Lay Siege To Rivers Governor, Wike’s Hotel In Benin, PDP Raises Alarm
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Concerned Nigerians Group Condemns Conduct Of Edo Election, Describes Exercise As Coup
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: I’m Disappointed In INEC –Obaseki
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Kano, Kogi Governors On US Visa Ban List, El-Rufai's Sanction Extended
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Elections BREAKING: Obaseki's Thugs Chase Away Agents Of Other Political Parties From Polling Unit
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Stop Disrespecting Nigeria, Government Tells United States, UK Over Visa Restrictions On Election Riggers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Policemen Lay Siege To Rivers Governor, Wike’s Hotel In Benin, PDP Raises Alarm
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Concerned Nigerians Group Condemns Conduct Of Edo Election, Describes Exercise As Coup
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections How Policeman, APC Thugs Brutalised Me For Stopping Ballot Snatcher –Edo Resident
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News School Building Collapses In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Reps Caucus Condemns Siege on Governors By Security Agents
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE: Edo Decides 2020
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Governor, Obaseki, Wins Polling Unit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Your Political Lives In Danger If APC Wins, Wike Tells PDP Leaders Ahead Of Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad