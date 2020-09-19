Edo Governor, Obaseki, Wins Polling Unit

Voting at Polling Unit 19, Ward 4, Oredo Local Government Area, Obaseki polled 184 votes while All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, got 62 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 19, 2020

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has won his polling unit in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Voting at Polling Unit 19, Ward 4, Oredo Local Government Area, Obaseki polled 184 votes while All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, got 62 votes.

In Unit 21 of the same ward, the PDP garnered 53 votes while the APC polled 33 votes.

Obaseki’s PDP polled 70 votes ahead of Ize-Iyamu’s APC that garnered 65 votes. In Unit 23, it was PDP 101, APC 32.

See Also Breaking News LIVE: Edo Decides 2020 0 Comments 10 Hours Ago

In Unit 24 of the same Oredo Ward 4, PDP won with 94 votes, while the APC got 50 votes.

Also in the same ward, Unit 25, the PDP got 33 votes ahead of the APC’s 22 votes.

Casting of ballots ended in most of the areas at 2:30pm, a report by PUNCH said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: I’m Disappointed In INEC –Obaseki
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Kano, Kogi Governors On US Visa Ban List, El-Rufai's Sanction Extended
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Elections BREAKING: Obaseki's Thugs Chase Away Agents Of Other Political Parties From Polling Unit
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Stop Disrespecting Nigeria, Government Tells United States, UK Over Visa Restrictions On Election Riggers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Policemen Lay Siege To Rivers Governor, Wike’s Hotel In Benin, PDP Raises Alarm
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Concerned Nigerians Group Condemns Conduct Of Edo Election, Describes Exercise As Coup
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: I’m Disappointed In INEC –Obaseki
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Kano, Kogi Governors On US Visa Ban List, El-Rufai's Sanction Extended
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Elections BREAKING: Obaseki's Thugs Chase Away Agents Of Other Political Parties From Polling Unit
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Stop Disrespecting Nigeria, Government Tells United States, UK Over Visa Restrictions On Election Riggers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Policemen Lay Siege To Rivers Governor, Wike’s Hotel In Benin, PDP Raises Alarm
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Concerned Nigerians Group Condemns Conduct Of Edo Election, Describes Exercise As Coup
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections How Policeman, APC Thugs Brutalised Me For Stopping Ballot Snatcher –Edo Resident
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Edo Election: PDP Wins Former APC Chairman, Oyegun’s Unit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News School Building Collapses In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Reps Caucus Condemns Siege on Governors By Security Agents
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE: Edo Decides 2020
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Your Political Lives In Danger If APC Wins, Wike Tells PDP Leaders Ahead Of Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad