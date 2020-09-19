Oshiomhole Knocks INEC Over Non-functional Card Readers During Edo Governorship Election

Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State and ex-National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, has faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission for deploying non-functional card readers for Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

He spoke with journalists after casting his ballot at Polling Unit 01, Ward 10 in Uzairue North-East under Etsako West Local Government Area.

Adams Oshiomhole

He said, “Since 1999, this is the highest turnout that I have seen. Elderly women and men turned out impressively.

“The turnout showed that people have shown that they are ready for democracy. My only disappointment so far is that the machine is not working.

“The INEC officials have reported but they have not brought a new machine.

“This exercise is supposed to have a closing time. If they are doing this in my ward, it means that somebody wants to remove the number of voters here. But I have told them (voters) to stay here, they have a right to vote.

“Nobody should come here and be unable to vote because of INEC’s failure.

“I cannot believe that this is an ordinary error because before bringing the machine here, you should have tested it. I pray that INEC should be able to regularise them (the machines).”