Policemen Deployed To Edo Grumble Over Non-payment Of Election Duty Allowance

Policemen deployed from other states to Edo for Saturday’s (today) governorship election are grumbling over alleged refusal of the authorities to pay their allowances.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had on Monday said the security agency deployed 31,000 police personnel to the state.

Some of the policemen, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Saturday, appealed to Adamu to intervene in the matter.

“I don’t even have money to go back to Lagos tomorrow. Imagine no provision for us to go back to our base.

“I heard N50,000 has been approved for those in my rank but I am yet to receive alert. Though some have received theirs,” one of them told SaharaReporters.

Another one said, “We are currently risking our lives to ensure adequate security during this election but it’s sad that we don’t have anything in our bank accounts. Just few of us have been paid.”

