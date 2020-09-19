School Building Collapses In Lagos

Lagos witnessed another building collapse on Saturday when a three-storey building at Ansarudeen Street, Ile-Epo, Ejigbo caved in.

A school, Excel College, is housed in the collapsed building.

Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the building partially collapsed at about 8:15am.

He said, “Information gathered from some officials of the school revealed that the building had previously shown signs of distress and the school was planning to renovate and refortify the structure.

“The three-storey building has two wings conjoined. The wing that collapsed has seriously affected the second wing as visible cracks can be seen on the walls, pillars and decking.

“Fortunately, nobody was trapped, no injury and no fatality has been recorded. Responders to the incident scene are LASEMA, Lagos State Building Control Agency and the police (Ejigbo division).”