Akeredolu's Son, Babajide, Made N433m From N4.3bn Stashed In Ondo Government's Secret Account, Deputy Governor Alleges

Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor of Ondo State, on Saturday alleged that Governor Rotimi Akereolu's son, Babajide, made a whopping sum of N433m from the N4.3bn stashed in a secret account of the state government.

SaharaReporters had reported how the controversial N4.3bn was kept in the secret account for over 10 years, generating interest until it was uncovered in May 2020 during auditing of the state accounts.

Ajayi, who is the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party in the October 10 governorship election in the state, said the huge amount was siphoned by the governor's son under the guise of "consultancy fees" even when he had not rendered any service to the state.

Agboola Ajayi

The deputy governor made the allegation during a campaign of the ZLP at Ore under Odigbo Local Government Area of the state, noting that the government of Governor Akeredolu was being run by his son, wife, and extended family members.

He said, "If you remembered the N4.3bn that was found in the state government account a few months back, I want to tell you that Akeredolu's son (Babajide) siphoned the sum of N433m from it as consultancy fee and he didn't even render any service.

"Tell me, do you want to continue with that type of governor whose son and wife are in total control of the government? That is why we need to join hands together and boot them out of office.

"What we now have under Akeredolu is the government of the father, wife, and son who are daily siphoning our money while our people are suffering."

See Also Corruption N4.3bn: Concerned Citizens Ask Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agencies To Investigate Money Found In Ondo Government’s ‘Secret’ Account

While noting that the consultancy fee had been a means by the present government to launder state funds, Ajayi said he would abolish the system if elected as governor of the state on October 10.

He also promised to reduce tuition of students in Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, to N50,000, stressing that Governor Akeredolu's administration has commercialised education in the state.

The All Progressives Congress government had increased the school fees of students of the university from N30,000 to N150,000.

Assuring parents and students of a downward review in the tuition, Ajayi said his government would turn around the fortunes of the state for the interest of the masses.

The deputy governor also said he will fix the lingering power problem in the Southern senatorial district of the state and restore electricity within 100 days if elected into power.

A former governor of the state and national leader of ZLP, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, urged the people to vote for ZLP.