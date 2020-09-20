BREAKING: APC Agent Refuses To Sign Election Result Sheet Declaring Obaseki Winner

The APC agent, who represented the party and witnessed the announcement of the election result refused to sign the result sheet when called upon by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

by saharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2020

The All Progressives Congress has refused to sign the election result sheet of the Edo governorship election declaring Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party winner of the exercise.

The APC agent, who represented the party and witnessed the announcement of the election result refused to sign the result sheet when called upon by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

APC agent.

He alleged that the election was marred with irregularities and the INEC displayed double standard in the election exercise.

saharaReporters, New York

