BREAKING: Edo Election Not Free And Fair, Says APC Candidate, Ize-Iyamu

Ize-Iyamu claimed his supporters were prevented from voting.

by SAharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2020

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Saturday's governorship election in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has faulted the process that led to the emergence of Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party as winner.

In a post on his verified Twitter account, Ize-Iyamu claimed his supporters were prevented from voting.

He said he was still studying the results along with other APC members and will announce his next move soon.

“I thank and appreciate my supporters, who had to endure many evils including being prevented from voting, for their support and determination during the election. I assure you all that I am studying the results along with other party members and will announce my next move soon,” he said. 

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday declared Obaseki, incumbent governor of Edo, as winner of the election.

Obaseki secured 307,955 votes across 18 local government areas to defeat Ize-Iyamu, who polled 223,619 votes.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: APC Agent Refuses To Sign Election Result Sheet Declaring Obaseki Winner 0 Comments 3 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: I’m Disappointed In INEC –Obaseki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Obaseki Leads After Results From 14 Local Government Areas In Edo Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections #EDO2020: INEC Begins Announcement Of Election Results
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections #EdoDecides2020: INEC Announces Election Result
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections APC Wins Oshiomhole’s Polling Unit As PDP Scores Zero Vote
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Accuses APC Of Plot To Alter Edo Election Result
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: I’m Disappointed In INEC –Obaseki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Obaseki Leads After Results From 14 Local Government Areas In Edo Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections #EDO2020: INEC Begins Announcement Of Election Results
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections #EdoDecides2020: INEC Announces Election Result
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections APC Wins Oshiomhole’s Polling Unit As PDP Scores Zero Vote
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Accuses APC Of Plot To Alter Edo Election Result
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Emir Of Zazzau Is Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: Announcement Of Edo Governorship Election Results By INEC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ize-Iyamu Fails To Win Local Government As Obaseki Extends Lead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Election: PDP Wins Former APC Chairman, Oyegun’s Unit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Agent Refuses To Sign Election Result Sheet Declaring Obaseki Winner
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections How Policeman, APC Thugs Brutalised Me For Stopping Ballot Snatcher –Edo Resident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad