BREAKING: Edo Election Not Free And Fair, Says APC Candidate, Ize-Iyamu

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Saturday's governorship election in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has faulted the process that led to the emergence of Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party as winner.

In a post on his verified Twitter account, Ize-Iyamu claimed his supporters were prevented from voting.

He said he was still studying the results along with other APC members and will announce his next move soon.

“I thank and appreciate my supporters, who had to endure many evils including being prevented from voting, for their support and determination during the election. I assure you all that I am studying the results along with other party members and will announce my next move soon,” he said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday declared Obaseki, incumbent governor of Edo, as winner of the election.

Obaseki secured 307,955 votes across 18 local government areas to defeat Ize-Iyamu, who polled 223,619 votes.

