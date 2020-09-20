BREAKING: Obaseki Wins Governorship Election In Edo

Obaseki won his second term in office after securing victory with a high margin.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2020

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has emerged winner of Saturday's governorship election in the state.

Obaseki won his second term in office after securing victory with a high margin.

Contesting the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Obaseki was announced winner of the exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday afternoon.

Obaseki defeated his closest Challenger, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress with a sizeable margin.

