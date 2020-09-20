My Victory A Triumph Over Godfatherism —Governor Obaseki

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday declared Obaseki as winner of Saturday's governorship election in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2020

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki has described his re-election as ‘triumph over godfatherism’.

Making the announcement was Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, INEC’s Returning Officer.

He said All Progressives Congress polled 223,619 votes while Peoples Democratic Party got 307,955 votes.

Godwin Obaseki

Reacting to his victory, Obaseki commended the people of the state.

He said, “Words fail me in saluting our teeming supporters who displayed immense courage in the face of threats, intimidation and brutalisation.

“The collective will of Edo people made it possible for this triumph over godfatherism. Congratulations to Edo people.” 

SaharaReporters, New York

