UPDATE: Obaseki Wins Edo Election, Ganduje Flees State In Private Jet As APC Agent Refuses To Sign Result Sheet

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, announced the total result of the election.

Obaseki polled 307,955 votes across the 18 local government areas of the state to defeat the All Progressives Congress candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu,.who scored 223,619 votes.

Total votes cast was 550,242 out of which 12,835 was rejected.

Obaseki was elected on the APC platform in 2016 but defected to the PDP after being denied the ticket to run for a second term owing to intra-party squabbles.

Meanwhile, the APC agent for the election refused to sign the final result sheet when called upon by Prof Rim-Rukeh.

He alleged that the election was marred with irregularities and INEC displayed double standard in the exercise.

Sources told SaharaReporters that the agent's refusal not to sign might be connected to an order from the national leadership of the party for him to reject the outcome of the election.

Recall that in the run up to Saturday's election, National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had in a video message accused Obaseki of not being a democrat and asked the people of the state to reject him at the polls.

But despite the attack on him, Obaseki floored the APC candidate to emerge governor of Edo State for the second time.

SaharaReporters gathered on Sunday that upon realising the APC had lost the election, Chairman of the party's National Campaign Council for the Edo election, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has fled Benin, capital of Edo, in a private jet.

Ganduje was in the state to manipulate the election in favour of Ize-Iyamu but failed, it was gathered.

Kano State governor was sighted around 2:40pm with his entourage entering a private jet at the Benin Airport.



