Akeredolu's Son Threatens To Sue Ondo Deputy Governor Over Allegations Of Making N433m From Government's Secret Account

Babajide Akeredolu, son of Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has threatened to sue deputy governor of the state, Mr Agboola Ajayi, for accusing him of making N433m from the N4.3bn stashed in a secret government account in the state.

Ajayi had on Saturday alleged that the governor's son made the huge sum, which was discovered during auditing of the state's accounts despite never rendering consultancy services to the state in any capacity.

Babajide Akeredolu

Babajide has vowed to take legal action against the deputy governor over the allegations against him.

He said, "I am actually glad there is finally a face behind this accusation and video evidence of you mentioning my name. I can't wait for you to lose your immunity sir. I will sue the living daylight out of you sir. It will be glorious."

