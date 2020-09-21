Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Nigerian Army Commander

A Nigerian Army commander identified as Colonel DC Bako, has been killed by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The senior military officer lost his life on Monday in an ambush set up by the insurgents, according to a report by HumAngle.

Bako was Commander of Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, the team combating terrorism in the North-East region of the country, before he was killed.

Confirming the incident, Ado Isa, spokesperson for Operation Lafiya Dole, said the colonel died in a military hospital where he was receiving treatment after the ambush.

Isa said, “Operation LAFIYA DOLE wishes to intimate the general public of the demise of one of our gallant and finest war heroes Col DC Bako. It could be recalled that the professional, gallant senior officer who always led from the front and a patriotic Nigerian, led a patrol to clear Boko Haram terrorists from Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa when his patrol team entered an ambush at about 10:00am on Sunday, 20 September, 2020. Under his able leadership, the troops cleared the ambush resulting to the killing of scores of terrorists and recovery of weapons and equipment.

“Sadly, however, he was wounded in action and immediately evacuated by the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE to the 7 Division Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment. The late senior officer was recuperating well after successful operation at the hospital in good spirit and also said his prayers in the early hours of this morning before his sad passing at the hospital."

