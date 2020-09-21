Delta State Government Bans 41 Teachers From Supervising Exams For Three Years

The Delta State government has banned 41 teachers from supervising school examinations over the next three years.

The punishment was dished out by the state’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, over alleged infractions by the affected teaching staff during the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Ukah made the decision known in a statement, adding that the disciplinary measure was recommended by the Examination Ethics Disciplinary Committee of the state.

He said, “They are to suffer deferment of promotion by one year and banned from the supervision of any school examination for a period of three years.

“I have directed the Post-Primary Education Board to implement the deferment of promotions by one year for the 41 affected persons.

“Principals and examination officers of 13 public secondary schools and one private secondary school indicted for examination malpractice are to be issued with letters of warning by PPEB to desist from acts of negligence.”