Imo Governor, Uzodinma, Rejects Edo Election Result, Says APC Will Win In Court

Uzodinma disclosed this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 21, 2020

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, has rejected the result of Saturday's governorship election in Edo State.

Uzodinma disclosed this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku.

Hope Uzodinma

He said the entire process in Edo State was marred by irregularities from officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, who sabotaged the system, making it difficult for the APC votes to count.

The governor further described the conduct of INEC officials in Edo as 'shameful'.

“The governor also thanked the governorship candidate of the APC in Edo, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for his resilience and doggedness.
He also assured that the APC is already gathering evidence to proceed to the Election Petition Tribunal any moment from now, confident that the party will get judgment in due time.

“Governor Uzodinma urged all APC faithfuls and party State supporters to remain calm and law abiding, noting that what happened in Edo State was a sabotage to our hard-worn democracy in Nigeria,” the statement read.

See Also Politics I Don’t Understand Why APC Was Defeated In Edo —El-Rufai 0 Comments 4 Hours Ago

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday declared Obaseki winner of the contest.

He amassed 307,955 votes across 18 local government areas to defeat Ize-Iyamu, who polled 223,619 votes.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: APC Agent Refuses To Sign Election Result Sheet Declaring Obaseki Winner 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics UPDATE: Obaseki Wins Edo Election, Ganduje Flees State In Private Jet As APC Agent Refuses To Sign Result Sheet
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Akeredolu's Son, Babajide, Made N433m From N4.3bn Stashed In Ondo Government's Secret Account, Deputy Governor Alleges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Don’t Understand Why APC Was Defeated In Edo —El-Rufai
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Agent Refuses To Sign Election Result Sheet Declaring Obaseki Winner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics P&ID: UK Court Judgment Vindicates Magu, International Groups Write President Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: Edo Election Not Free And Fair, Says APC Candidate, Ize-Iyamu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics UPDATE: Obaseki Wins Edo Election, Ganduje Flees State In Private Jet As APC Agent Refuses To Sign Result Sheet
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Akeredolu's Son, Babajide, Made N433m From N4.3bn Stashed In Ondo Government's Secret Account, Deputy Governor Alleges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Don’t Understand Why APC Was Defeated In Edo —El-Rufai
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Agent Refuses To Sign Election Result Sheet Declaring Obaseki Winner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics P&ID: UK Court Judgment Vindicates Magu, International Groups Write President Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Enter Nyesom Wike -- Obaseki’s New Godfather By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections BREAKING: Edo Election Not Free And Fair, Says APC Candidate, Ize-Iyamu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections President Buhari Congratulates Obaseki, Commends Edo Election Process
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Report Of Lagos Helicopter Crash Released By AIB
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Akeredolu's Son Threatens To Sue Ondo Deputy Governor Over Allegations Of Making N433m From Government's Secret Account
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Edo Election: Tinubu Like A Stage Magician Is Willfully Blind To Reality By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Vows To End Godfatherism In Lagos After Obaseki's Victory In Edo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad