Imo Governor, Uzodinma, Rejects Edo Election Result, Says APC Will Win In Court

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, has rejected the result of Saturday's governorship election in Edo State.

Uzodinma disclosed this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku.

Hope Uzodinma

He said the entire process in Edo State was marred by irregularities from officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, who sabotaged the system, making it difficult for the APC votes to count.

The governor further described the conduct of INEC officials in Edo as 'shameful'.

“The governor also thanked the governorship candidate of the APC in Edo, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for his resilience and doggedness.

He also assured that the APC is already gathering evidence to proceed to the Election Petition Tribunal any moment from now, confident that the party will get judgment in due time.

“Governor Uzodinma urged all APC faithfuls and party State supporters to remain calm and law abiding, noting that what happened in Edo State was a sabotage to our hard-worn democracy in Nigeria,” the statement read.

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday declared Obaseki winner of the contest.

He amassed 307,955 votes across 18 local government areas to defeat Ize-Iyamu, who polled 223,619 votes.

