Repay Edo People With Good Governance, Abdulsalami Tells Obaseki After Election Victory

While commending the peaceful conduct of the exercise, the former military leader said other states must emulate Edo's example for future elections in their areas.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 21, 2020

General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), Ex-Nigerian Head of State, has called on Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, to serve the people of the state well as compensation for voting him into office for the second time.

In a statement on Sunday personally signed by him, Abdulsalami said, “Your Excellency, Governor, it is our prayer that you will repay the good people of Edo State with all the ingredients of good governance, justice equity. 

"Once, again, accept our congratulations and may God guide you.”

Obaseki defeated his closest challenger, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress with a wide margin to win Saturday's governorship election in the state.

SaharaReporters, New York

