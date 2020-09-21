REVEALED: How Katsina Government Diverted Millions Of Naira From State Security Escrow Account To Finance APC Candidate In Bye-election

Recall that a resident of the state, Muhammad Mahdi Shehu, had in July asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate Governor Aminu Masari for alleged misappropriation and misapplication of over N52bn spent as security vote in the state from June 2015 to April 29, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 21, 2020

The Katsina State Government spent over N105m from the state’s security escrow account to finance the election of Mansur Mashi, the All Progressives Congress candidate in Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency supplementary election in 2018, document seen by SaharaReporters has revealed.

Governor Aminu Masari

Shehu in a petition addressed to the EFCC said the daily attacks by bandits in the state calls for serious question on the sincerity in the security management by the state government. 

In a letter of request by the Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, to the governor, President Muhammadu Buhari's visit during the poll will cost the state around N28,800,000. 

Also, N1,200,000 was budgeted for INEC headquarters while N34,900,000 was to be spent during the grand finale rally of the APC for the bye-election.

DOCUMENTS: How Katsina Government Diverted Millions of Naira From State Security Escrow Account to Finance... by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

SaharaReporters, New York

