NLC Vows To Proceed With Planned Strike Action Over Petrol, Electricity Tariff Hike

National Executive Council of the organisation reached the conclusion at the end of a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday afternoon.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 22, 2020

The Nigerian Labour Congress has said that it was not going back on its plan to embark on a strike action on September 28 over the government's refusal to reverse the increase in the prices of petrol and electricity tariff.

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba.

According to NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, the decision to proceed with the planned industrial action was unanimously taken by leaders of the union across the 36 states and FCT in the country.

Recall that the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency had announced an increase in the price of premium motor spirit better known as petrol while the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission also increased electricity tariff from N30.23 to N62.33 per kwh.

