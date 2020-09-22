Obaseki’s Win A Victory For Democracy, APC Says As Party Finally Concedes Defeat

We hereby congratulate the winner of the election, the people of Edo State and all Nigerians. The peaceful conduct of the election and its outcome represents victory for Nigeria’s democracy

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 22, 2020

The All Progressives Congress has finally admitted defeat in last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

The party conceded defeat following a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the outcome of the election as a victory for democracy.

Chairman of National Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni; and Chairman of Edo APC Governorship Campaign Council, Abdullahi Ganduje; met with the President on Monday to deliberate on the outcome of the election.

In a statement by Buni after the election, the party congratulated incumbent governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, and the people of Edo.

“Edo State governorship election is over, the winner has been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the person of Mr Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“As a party, we join our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, to affirm our commitment to free and fair elections in order to strengthen the foundation for our political and moral authority,” the statement reads partly.

The APC also commended INEC and security agencies for their non-partisanship and ensuring the process was peaceful.

“We commend INEC, our security agencies and all political parties that contested the election for the successful conduct of the election.

“As a governing party, we will take every step necessary to support the Federal Government to consolidate all the gains achieved,” the statement added.

Obaseki polled 307,955 votes across the 18 local government areas of the state to defeat APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who scored 223,619 votes.

SaharaReporters, New York

