Obaseki Extends Hand Of Friendship To Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole After Winning Edo Governorship Election

Obaseki disclosed this on Tuesday shortly after receiving his certificate of return at the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Benin City, the Edo State capital, three days after winning the governorship election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 22, 2020

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has urged his main rival in the September 19 governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress, and a former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, to join him in moving the state forward.

The governor was declared winner of the Saturday’s poll by INEC having met all requirements by polling 307,955 and winning 13 out of the 18 local government areas in the state.

Obaseki said, “To our friends and our brothers on the other side of the divide, we are one family in the pursuit to provide services and public good for our citizens. Our citizens have decided that as for now, they trust us more to provide them leadership. It does not mean that they do not have a role to play. It does not mean that they are not part of a family.

“I’m using this opportunity to extend the hand of fellowship to my brother, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and his other colleagues in the All Progressives Congress to join us and work with us so that we can move Edo forward.

“On a specific note, I want to use this occasion to call on the former chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, that the fight is over and he should come and join in building the house where he was part of laying the foundation.

“We have no malice, the only thing we disagreed on is the approach in moving Edo forward.”

