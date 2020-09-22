Suspect On FBI List For $6m Internet Scam Turns Self In

Okpoh alongside Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh, Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode and Nnamdi Orson Benson were declared wanted by the FBI in 2019 for their alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise scheme that defrauded over 70 businesses in the United States of over $6m.

by Saharareporters, Sep 22, 2020

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has commenced investigation into the involvement of one Felix Osilama Okpoh, an alleged fraudster on the Federal Bureau of Investigations list in a $6m Internet scam.

The suspect allegedly provided over 40 bank accounts to his conspirators, which were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers from their victims totalling over $1m.

He was on August 21, 2019 indicted in the United States District Court of Nebraska on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

However, Okpoh on Friday, September 18, 2020, turned himself in at the Lagos Zonal Office of the commission in company with his parents, Col. Garuba Okpoh (retd) and Mrs Justina Okpoh.

Okpoh during interrogation said he made the move to surrender himself to the EFCC out of respect he had for his parents and his resolve to be morally upright.

