Tension In Plateau As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Traditional Ruler

A resident of the community lamented the recurrence of nomadic attacks against villagers and wondered why the government had not been able to offer measures towards saving them

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 22, 2020

The murder of Da Bulus Chuwang Jang, Acting Gwom Rwei of Foron District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State by suspected Fulani herdsmen has heightened tension in the area as villagers move in to forestall reprisal attacks.

SaharaReporters gathered that Jang was killed by the AK-47-wielding herdsmen, who invaded his house on Monday night.

A resident of the community lamented the recurrence of nomadic attacks against villagers and wondered why the government had not been able to offer measures towards saving them from the brutality.

“The gruesome killing of Da Bulus Chuwang Jang, the Acting Gwom Rwei Foron District Barkin Ladi LGA by Fulani herdsmen is barbaric, callous and unfortunate.

"Our leadership and security agency must rise to the occasion, come out and ensure that perpetrators are arrested and justice is gotten,” Peter Matong, a former Director General at Global Clinical Psychology Nigeria posted on Facebook.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, confirmed the incident, saying, “The traditional ruler was killed by some gunmen, investigation is ongoing to unravel the perpetrators of that act.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Nigerian Army Commander
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Remove Service Chiefs Over Non-performance, Our Communities Are Defenceless, Borno Elders Tell President Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Asks Journalist, Masara Kim, To Retract Publication Exposing Plans By Herdsmen To Attack Plateau Communities
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Jonathan And The Security Challenge By Bolaji Samson Aregbeshola
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion While Jonathan Flirts with Danger! By Alex Kabba
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Chibok: The Night Has Fallen On Nigeria By Charles Ofoji
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Ex-Nigerian Minister Arrests Hotel Staff, Strip Them Naked For Allegedly Stealing N5,000
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics I Don’t Understand Why APC Was Defeated In Edo —El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lagos Residents Cry Out Over Policies Of Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu, Oba Oniru, Elegushi
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspect On FBI List For $6m Internet Scam Turns Self In
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion God-wins, Edo And Lessons Learnt By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Obaseki’s Win A Victory For Democracy, APC Says As Party Finally Concedes Defeat
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Comrade Oshiomhole: What Next? By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Obaseki Extends Hand Of Friendship To Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole After Winning Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education LASU College Of Medicine Management Throws Out Students’ Belongings From Hostels
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM NLC Vows To Proceed With Planned Strike Action Over Petrol, Electricity Tariff Hike
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Serving NYSC Member Cries Out For Help After Police In Anambra Brutalise Her While Conducting Illegal Search Operation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Nigerian Army Commander
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad