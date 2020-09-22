Tension In Plateau As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Traditional Ruler

The murder of Da Bulus Chuwang Jang, Acting Gwom Rwei of Foron District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State by suspected Fulani herdsmen has heightened tension in the area as villagers move in to forestall reprisal attacks.

SaharaReporters gathered that Jang was killed by the AK-47-wielding herdsmen, who invaded his house on Monday night.

A resident of the community lamented the recurrence of nomadic attacks against villagers and wondered why the government had not been able to offer measures towards saving them from the brutality.

“The gruesome killing of Da Bulus Chuwang Jang, the Acting Gwom Rwei Foron District Barkin Ladi LGA by Fulani herdsmen is barbaric, callous and unfortunate.

"Our leadership and security agency must rise to the occasion, come out and ensure that perpetrators are arrested and justice is gotten,” Peter Matong, a former Director General at Global Clinical Psychology Nigeria posted on Facebook.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, confirmed the incident, saying, “The traditional ruler was killed by some gunmen, investigation is ongoing to unravel the perpetrators of that act.”