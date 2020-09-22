United Kingdom Lawmakers Write Commonwealth Over Bloodshed Under President Buhari, Open Up On Encounter With TY Danjuma

The lawmakers including Caroline Cox, David Alton, Jin Shannon and Helena Kennedy, said thousands of civilians in the country had been killed and elements of the Nigerian Government may be complicit in the violence.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 22, 2020

Some United Kingdom lawmakers have written the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland QC, over widespread violence in Nigeria.

The lawmakers including Caroline Cox, David Alton, Jin Shannon and Helena Kennedy, said thousands of civilians in the country had been killed and elements of the Nigerian Government may be complicit in the violence.

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria's President.

Others, who signed the letter, are Lord Williams, Lord Carey, Dr Christopher Cocksworth, Phillip Mounstephen, Lord Stoddart, Lord Anderson, Lord Cormack.

Sir Geoffrey Nice QC, Ayo Adedoin, Ewelina Ochab, Mervyn Thomas, Dr Khataza Gondwe, Nevile Kyrte-Smith, Dr John Eibiner  and Ann Buwalda.

They sought intervention on the killings in Nigeria, highlighting the helplessness of the current administration.

The letter reads, “We write to highlight urgent concerns about escalating violence in Nigeria where attacks led by Boko Haram, Fulani herders and other Islamic militia continue in Northern and central-belt states with reports of increasing violence in the South-East.

“According to a report by the UK All-Party Parliament Group for international Freedom of Religion or Belief, thousands of civilians have been killed and elements of the Nigeria Government may be complicit in violence.

“The APPG's concern reflects the findings of a report by Amnesty International, which concludes that the Nigerian armed forces have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity during their operations.

“The Nigerian former army Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Theophilus Danjuma, whom some of us have met and spoken to, says the armed forces are "not neutral, they collude" in the "ethnic cleansing" by Fulani herders. He insists that villagers must defend themselves because "depending on the armed forces" will result in them dying" one by one. The ethnic cleansing must stop.

“The state's failure to protect its citizens is a clear breach of its obligations under the commonwealth charter in respect of human rights. There is now an urgent need (a) to ensure adequate protection and aid for those suffering the loss of family members and destruction of their homes and livelihood and (b) to end impunity by ensuring that complaints related to human rights violations are promptly, inadequate and impartially investigated, and those responsible are held to account after fair trials.

“We write therefore, to ask whether you are able to respond on behalf of The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group.  We should be very willing to meet in person (or perhaps more practically, online via Zoom) to discuss how we might proceed.”

DOCUMENT: United Kingdom Lawmakers Write Commonwealth Over Bloodshed Under President Buhari, Open Up on Enc... by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics I Don’t Understand Why APC Was Defeated In Edo —El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lagos Residents Cry Out Over Policies Of Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu, Oba Oniru, Elegushi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Obaseki Extends Hand Of Friendship To Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole After Winning Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Obaseki’s Win A Victory For Democracy, APC Says As Party Finally Concedes Defeat
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Uproar, Nigerian Government Insists On Going Ahead With Water Resource Bill
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Obaseki
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Ex-Nigerian Minister Arrests Hotel Staff, Strip Them Naked For Allegedly Stealing N5,000
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics I Don’t Understand Why APC Was Defeated In Edo —El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Suspect On FBI List For $6m Internet Scam Turns Self In
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Residents Cry Out Over Policies Of Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu, Oba Oniru, Elegushi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Obaseki Extends Hand Of Friendship To Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole After Winning Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Obaseki’s Win A Victory For Democracy, APC Says As Party Finally Concedes Defeat
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Comrade Oshiomhole: What Next? By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM NLC Vows To Proceed With Planned Strike Action Over Petrol, Electricity Tariff Hike
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Uproar, Nigerian Government Insists On Going Ahead With Water Resource Bill
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education LASU College Of Medicine Management Throws Out Students’ Belongings From Hostels
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Security Agents Stop Protest Against Hardship In Kano
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Tension In Plateau As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Traditional Ruler
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad