Buhari Approves $1.9bn For Kano To Niger Republic Rail Line

He said the proposed rail line from Kano in Nigeria to Maradi in Niger Republic was going to cover a track length of 248 kilometres and will pass through seven senatorial districts in the North.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 23, 2020

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has approved the a contract for the development of the proposed Kano-Katsina-Jibia to Maradi rail line in Niger Republic and Dutse, capital of Jigawa, for a total cost of $1,959,744,723.71.

The approval was given at the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said.

Amaechi said apart from that, the council also approved the award of a contract worth N3.049bn for the design, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning of one railway crane for the purpose of clearing rail tracks in situations of accidents.

SaharaReporters, New York

