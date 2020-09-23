Buhari Approves $1.9bn For Kano To Niger Republic Rail Line

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has approved the a contract for the development of the proposed Kano-Katsina-Jibia to Maradi rail line in Niger Republic and Dutse, capital of Jigawa, for a total cost of $1,959,744,723.71.

The approval was given at the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said.

He said the proposed rail line from Kano in Nigeria to Maradi in Niger Republic was going to cover a track length of 248 kilometres and will pass through seven senatorial districts in the North.

Amaechi said apart from that, the council also approved the award of a contract worth N3.049bn for the design, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning of one railway crane for the purpose of clearing rail tracks in situations of accidents.