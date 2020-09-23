Femi Fani-Kayode’s Third Wife, Regina, Describes Him As A Caring Husband, Claims They Are Still Together

Regina Amonoo, third wife of Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the former Minister of Aviation in Nigeria as a caring husband.

Regina, a Ghanaian, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, claimed that contrary to media reports, she was still married to the former minister.

Regina Amonoo

The revelation comes amid controversy over Fani-Kayode’s fourth marriage to former beauty queen, Precious Chikwendu.

“Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is my husband. We got married under traditional law and custom in Accra, Ghana, in 1997 and we got married under the Marriage Act at the Apapa Registry in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2002.

“We have a beautiful daughter called Oluwaremilekun and both she and I are very proud of him. He has been a wonderful father and caring husband and he has never subjected me to any form of domestic abuse or treated me badly.

“Anyone that knows Femi well knows that his greatest weakness are those he loves and he will do anything for them. He is a warm, kind, generous, gentle, intelligent and loving man who is not afraid of anything or anyone and who takes care of his own. From the very beginning of his relationship with Precious he told me about it and I accepted it in good faith.

“Reports in the media that we are divorced are fake and suggestions that I was treated in a bad way by him or subjected to any form of abuse at any time in the 23 years that we have been married are malicious and false,” she said.

Recall that Fani-Kayode, who was earlier in the news for his verbal assault on a journalist, recently separated from Precious, his fourth wife, after six years of marriage.

SaharaReporters gathered that the reason the marriage collapsed was due to domestic violence.

The former minister, it was learnt, accused Precious with whom he had four sons of infidelity.

Sources told SaharaReporters that the former minister started physically abusing the ex-beauty queen from the first year of their marriage -- the same fate that befell her predecessors.

The violence, it was gathered, increased as the years went by.

FFK, as the ex-minister is often reffered to, was said to have ordered Precious to abort her last pregnancy, claiming it did not belong to him.

The sources said Precious ignored him but got savage beating, including on her belly for the recalcitrance.

A source said Fani-Kayode always hit the woman violently in presence of their homehelps and sometimes threatened her with a gun by sticking the weapon in her mouth to warn her against squealing.

He sometimes instructed his bodyguard to hit the ex-beauty queen.

Fani-Kayode’s first wife, Saratu Attah, whom he married when he was 22, was also regularly pummeled by him.

Sources said the woman, daughter of the late Adamu Attah, was viciously beaten for requesting a swimming pool in their home on Marine Road in Apapa, Lagos.



FFK's next marriage was to Yemisi Odesanya, daughter of a judge.

She is now known as Yemisi Wada after remarrying.

In newspaper interviews, the woman told stories of Fani-Kayode's viciousness and lack of care for their daughters, the reason for which he was excluded from the marriage of one of them, Temitope, in 2014.

Despite the disconnect between him and the children, FFK never fails to advertise his "love" for them on Facebook on their birthdays.

