Gunmen Kill Two Soldiers, Injure Others In Abia

The soldiers attached to 144 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Asa, were on duty at Owaza when the gunmen attacked, killing two of them and injuring others.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 23, 2020

Two soldiers have been killed by gunmen in Abia State.

The soldiers attached to 144 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Asa, were on duty at Owaza when the gunmen attacked, killing two of them and injuring others.

While their rifles were reportedly taken away by the gunmen, two of the attackers were also killed. 

A source disclosed that the injured officers were currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed medical facility.

In a statement, Abia State Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi, said Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had directed security agencies in the state to ensure that perpetrators of the attacks were apprehended immediately and the stolen weapons recovered.

