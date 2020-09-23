Suspected Fulani Herders Attack Governor Ortom’s Village, Kill Five Persons

A native of the area, who simply identified himself as Tertsea Ator, told journalists in Makurdi that the attack, which resulted in the killing of the five persons and injuring many others, took place on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 23, 2020

No fewer than five persons were killed when suspected herders invaded Governor Samuel Ortom’s village inTse-Apera, Nzorov District under Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Governor Samuel Ortom

He said, “For the people who had not woken up, they knocked at their doors; when they woke up, they were shot. On the spot, they killed two; one of them was beheaded and eight others injured.

“Those wounded were taken to Teaching Hospital and two to General Hospital in Gbamjimba, but one of the injured, who was taken to the Teaching Hospital, died yesterday (Monday) morning.”

When asked how he knew that the attackers were Fulani, the chairman said when they came; they were talking in their language, “but no house was burnt”.

Chairman of Guma Local Government, Caleb Aba, confirmed the incident.

Aba noted that the attack happened around 5am on Sunday when the armed herdsmen invaded the village (Tse Apera) and shot at the people that came out of their houses.

