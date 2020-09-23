We Don't Need Thugs, Guns To Win Ondo Election —APC

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 23, 2020

The All Progressives Congress in Ondo State has said that it does not need thugs or guns to win elections in the state.

Spokesperson for the party in the state, Mr Alex Kalejaye, in a statement on Wednesday said the party does not need violence to win the election.

He said the APC was aware of an "uncoordinated blackmail" from the Peoples Democratic Party and Zenith Labour Party ahead of the governorship election in the state on October 10.

The statement reads, "We neither need guns nor cutlasses to do this. 

"The governor of the state and APC flagbearer, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, will never be a man to go about with thugs, guns or be a party to violence of whatever colouration. 

"Violence and thuggery are not in the character of the APC. It is astonishing to hear the PDP accused the ruling party of promoting a do-or-die approach to the election, which is actually their second name.

"The desperation of the PDP leaders is responsible for the bulk of crises recorded so far in the state. 

"The APC also has it on good authority that the unannounced alliance between the PDP and Zenith Labour Party is geared towards constant creation of a semblance of attacks on each other and blame the ruling party for same."

While urging security agencies in the state to do their job, the APC charged the police to be ruthless on any political party planning to disrupt the election. 

Saharareporters, New York

