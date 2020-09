Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped Alhaji Salisu Ali Sukuntuni, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rimaye town under Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to Katsina Post, the gunmen stormed the town in the early hours of Thursday.

File Photo: Gunmen

Sukuntuni is the PDP immediate youth leader in the local government area.

Killings and kidnapping for ransom have continued in Northern Nigeria despite security reinforcement in the region.