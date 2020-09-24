Barely Two Years After Commissioning, Multi-billion Naira Roads Collapse In Lagos

But the roads are already damaged with residents blaming the government for awarding the contracts worth billions of naira to companies with little or no knowledge of road construction.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 24, 2020

Two roads in Tokunbo and Ishola streets, off McEween Road, Yaba, Lagos, are beginning to collapse barely two years after their commissioning, SaharaReporters has gathered.

The multi-billion naira roads were constructed by former governor, Akinwumi Ambode, in 2018 as part of his promise to construct 181 roads across all the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas of the state.

A drive around the two streets during the week showed that some portions of the roads were already unmotorable.

The current state of the roads has brought disquiet among residents and motorists blaming both the state government and contractors for using substandard materials.

“Less than two years after commissioning, potholes are everywhere on the roads. It is just terrible to see the roads that were commissioned recently have totally collapsed.

“It took them like three months to open same roads after construction in 2018 because the then governor was yet to commission them,” a resident of the area told SaharaReporters.

The newspaper had in 2018 reported how residents of the area groaned following government's refusal to open the roads months after their construction was completed.

See Also News Yaba Residents Groan As Lagos Govt Refuses To Open Closed Roads Two Months After Renovation 0 Comments 1 Year Ago

But the roads are already damaged with residents blaming the government for awarding the contracts worth billions of naira to companies with little or no knowledge of road construction.

PHOTOS: Barely Two Years After Commissioning, Multi-billion Naira Roads Collapse in Lagos by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerians Think I am Down After Edo Election But I am Not, Oshiomhole Says After APC's Defeat
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Uproar, Nigerian Government Insists On Going Ahead With Water Resource Bill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Blames Buhari-led Government For Tanker Explosion That Killed 23 People In State
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami, Refuses To Appear Before Salami Panel Despite Subpoena
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Court Faults Buhari On Judges’ Appointment, Says President Acted Against Nigerian Constitution
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Diaspora Group To Stage Oodua Republic Rally On October 1 In Six Continents
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerians Think I am Down After Edo Election But I am Not, Oshiomhole Says After APC's Defeat
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Uproar, Nigerian Government Insists On Going Ahead With Water Resource Bill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Blames Buhari-led Government For Tanker Explosion That Killed 23 People In State
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Alleged N714.6m Fraud: Zenith Bank Staff Tells Court How Ex-minister's Bank Account Was Used To Distribute Funds
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami, Refuses To Appear Before Salami Panel Despite Subpoena
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Court Faults Buhari On Judges’ Appointment, Says President Acted Against Nigerian Constitution
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Diaspora Group To Stage Oodua Republic Rally On October 1 In Six Continents
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Insurgency: Coalition Of Northern Groups Raises Alarm On Interference With Investigation By Politicians, Others
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Falana-led Group Mobilises Nigerians For September 28 Nationwide Protest
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal President Buhari's Nephew And Katsina Lawmaker Threatens To Physically Assault Man Over Facebook Posts Against Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Edo: What Happened? By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics We’ll Get Yoruba Nation Without Violence –Prof Akintoye
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad