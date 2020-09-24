Two roads in Tokunbo and Ishola streets, off McEween Road, Yaba, Lagos, are beginning to collapse barely two years after their commissioning, SaharaReporters has gathered.

The multi-billion naira roads were constructed by former governor, Akinwumi Ambode, in 2018 as part of his promise to construct 181 roads across all the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas of the state.

A drive around the two streets during the week showed that some portions of the roads were already unmotorable.

The current state of the roads has brought disquiet among residents and motorists blaming both the state government and contractors for using substandard materials.

“Less than two years after commissioning, potholes are everywhere on the roads. It is just terrible to see the roads that were commissioned recently have totally collapsed.

“It took them like three months to open same roads after construction in 2018 because the then governor was yet to commission them,” a resident of the area told SaharaReporters.

The newspaper had in 2018 reported how residents of the area groaned following government's refusal to open the roads months after their construction was completed.

But the roads are already damaged with residents blaming the government for awarding the contracts worth billions of naira to companies with little or no knowledge of road construction.

PHOTOS: Barely Two Years After Commissioning, Multi-billion Naira Roads Collapse in Lagos by Sahara Reporters on Scribd