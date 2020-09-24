Court Stops NLC, TUC’s Planned Strike Over Petrol Price, Electricity Tariff Hike

Justice Ibrahim Galadima gave the order in a ruling on an ex parte application filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association through their counsel, Sunusi Musa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 24, 2020

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria on Thursday ordered the organised labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress not to embark on its indefinite strike scheduled to commence on Monday September 28, 2020.

Justice Galadima also granted an order of interim injunction restraining the unions, their officers, affiliates, privies from disrupting, restraining, picketing or preventing the workers or its affiliates or ordinary Nigerians from accessing their offices to carry out their legitimate duties on September 28, 2020 or any other date.

The organised labour had threatened to commence an indefinite strike action over the Nigerian Government's refusal to reverse the increase in prices of petrol and electricity tariff.

