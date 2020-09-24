Ohanaeze Supports IPOB Sit-at-home Call To Honour Victims Of Terrorists, Herdsmen, Bandits

IPOB had said the decision followed credible intelligence alleging plans by terrorist groups to slaughter people of the region intending to celebrate the Independence Day.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 24, 2020

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, apex Igbo socio-cultural group, has given support to the Indigenous People of Biafra’s directive for Igbo natives in Nigeria and the Diaspora to observe a sit-at-home order scheduled for October 1, 2020.

IPOB had in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the decision followed credible intelligence alleging plans by terrorist groups to slaughter people of the region intending to celebrate the Independence Day.



The group said its members would join its Yoruba brothers agitating for Oduduwa Republic on October 1.

Reacting to the directive, Ohanaeze’s National Publicity Secretary, Uche Achi Okpaga, while speaking with Vanguard, said there was nothing wrong for a people to sit at home provided they were not violating the law of the land.

According to him, such practice was obtainable even outside the country.

“If IPOB said so, we are supporting it. They are our children. We are supporting it since it is not against the law and so far as it is not a violent act. It is obtainable everywhere in the world. So, we are totally in support of it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Government through the Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Emegha, urged the people to ignore the sit-at-home directive of IPOB and go about their normal activities on October 1.

He said, “Who is IPOB to tell people to sit at home? That is the height of craziness on their side.

“How can you tell people who have a family to sit at home? To do what? Will you come and put food on their table?

“In the first place, we don’t even know if there is anything like IPOB existing in the state.

“People should disregard the said statement and go about their normal business on that day.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

