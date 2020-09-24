Ondo Election: Candidates To Sign Peace Pact To Ensure Violence-free Poll —INEC

Prof Mahmood Yakubu, INEC National Chairman, stated this on Thursday at an interactive session with journalists in Akure, Info State capital, in preparation for the governorship election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 24, 2020

As part of measures to ensure a violence-free October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission has said that candidates of all the political parties participating in the exercise would sign a peace agreement.

Prof Mahmood Yakubu, INEC National Chairman, stated this on Thursday at an interactive session with journalists in Akure, Info State capital, in preparation for the governorship election.

He observed that cases of violence and clashes between supporters of political parties in the state were becoming worrisome to stakeholders.

He explained that the commission would be meeting with security agencies and traditional rulers in the state with the view to stemming the crisis.

Yakubu said, "We are aware of some violence in the state as regards this election but we are meeting security agencies and traditional rulers to appeal to participating candidates and party leaders.

"Former President Abdulsalami Abubakar and other members of Peace Accord Commission would arrive Akure on October 6, 2020 to sign peace accord with all candidates to ensure a violence-free exercise."

While giving assurances that INEC would
remain neutral in the conduct of the election, Yakubu said the commission would work on lapses observed in the just concluded Edo State election with a view to improving on the overall outcome.

He added that INEC had overcome the initial challenge created by the fire outbreak that razed over 5000 smart card readers in the commission's Akure office.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerians Think I am Down After Edo Election But I am Not, Oshiomhole Says After APC's Defeat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Blames Buhari-led Government For Tanker Explosion That Killed 23 People In State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Barely Two Years After Commissioning, Multi-billion Naira Roads Collapse In Lagos
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami, Refuses To Appear Before Salami Panel Despite Subpoena
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Outrage Over President Buhari's Approval Of $1.96bn Rail Project Linking Nigeria To Niger Republic
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics We’ll Get Yoruba Nation Without Violence –Prof Akintoye
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerians Think I am Down After Edo Election But I am Not, Oshiomhole Says After APC's Defeat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Blames Buhari-led Government For Tanker Explosion That Killed 23 People In State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Barely Two Years After Commissioning, Multi-billion Naira Roads Collapse In Lagos
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News UPDATE: Gas Explosion Rocks Lagos Community
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami, Refuses To Appear Before Salami Panel Despite Subpoena
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Troops Angry As Nigerian Army Fails To Recognise Other Soldiers Killed With Colonel Bako
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Court Stops NLC, TUC’s Planned Strike Over Petrol Price, Electricity Tariff Hike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS We've Not Been Allowed To Leave For Six Months, Workers At Indomie Cry Out For Help
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Outrage Over President Buhari's Approval Of $1.96bn Rail Project Linking Nigeria To Niger Republic
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Hotel Staff In Delta State Stripped Naked By Ex-Minister, Gbagi, Threaten Legal Action, Demand N1bn, Apology
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunrunners Kill DSS Agent In Plateau State During Botched Operation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics We’ll Get Yoruba Nation Without Violence –Prof Akintoye
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad