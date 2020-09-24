Ondo Election: Candidates To Sign Peace Pact To Ensure Violence-free Poll —INEC

As part of measures to ensure a violence-free October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission has said that candidates of all the political parties participating in the exercise would sign a peace agreement.

Prof Mahmood Yakubu, INEC National Chairman, stated this on Thursday at an interactive session with journalists in Akure, Info State capital, in preparation for the governorship election.

He observed that cases of violence and clashes between supporters of political parties in the state were becoming worrisome to stakeholders.

He explained that the commission would be meeting with security agencies and traditional rulers in the state with the view to stemming the crisis.

Yakubu said, "We are aware of some violence in the state as regards this election but we are meeting security agencies and traditional rulers to appeal to participating candidates and party leaders.

"Former President Abdulsalami Abubakar and other members of Peace Accord Commission would arrive Akure on October 6, 2020 to sign peace accord with all candidates to ensure a violence-free exercise."

While giving assurances that INEC would

remain neutral in the conduct of the election, Yakubu said the commission would work on lapses observed in the just concluded Edo State election with a view to improving on the overall outcome.

He added that INEC had overcome the initial challenge created by the fire outbreak that razed over 5000 smart card readers in the commission's Akure office.