Ondo Election: PDP Writes Buhari, Accuses Akeredolu, Security Agencies Of Violence

PDP in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari raised the alarm over different attacks on its members.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 24, 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party has accused security agencies of culpability in the unending violence allegedly perpetrated by supporters of the All progressive Congress ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

PDP in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari raised the alarm over different attacks on its members.

FILE PHOTO: Thugs Allegedly Loyal To APC Attack PDP Candidate, Eyitayo Jegede's Convoy In Ondo

The party asked the President to caution Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for allegedly causing violence in the state.

The letter reads, “The 1983 violence that engulfed Ondo State must not be allowed to reoccur. The service chiefs had been giving free access to the political thugs assembled to maim and kill the people of Ondo State in order to achieve a desired political objective.

“A lot of people had been maimed and injured, while petitions to the federal authorities had yielded no result.

“We want Your Excellency to be aware of these atrocities committed under your watch. We are also asking the international community to note these atrocities. We believe that there is complicity involving even the Inspector-General of Police and some service chiefs.

“Anywhere Governor Rotimi Akeredolu goes to campaign, about five or six buses loaded with political thugs wielding guns accompany him. Only on Tuesday, September 22, these thugs unleashed violence on the people during Akeredolu’s campaign in Idanre.

“The story has been the same anywhere he goes, be it Akure or Ondo town. If care is not taken, there will be genocide in Ondo State.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerians Think I am Down After Edo Election But I am Not, Oshiomhole Says After APC's Defeat
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Blames Buhari-led Government For Tanker Explosion That Killed 23 People In State
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Barely Two Years After Commissioning, Multi-billion Naira Roads Collapse In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami, Refuses To Appear Before Salami Panel Despite Subpoena
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Uproar, Nigerian Government Insists On Going Ahead With Water Resource Bill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We’ll Get Yoruba Nation Without Violence –Prof Akintoye
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerians Think I am Down After Edo Election But I am Not, Oshiomhole Says After APC's Defeat
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Blames Buhari-led Government For Tanker Explosion That Killed 23 People In State
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Barely Two Years After Commissioning, Multi-billion Naira Roads Collapse In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami, Refuses To Appear Before Salami Panel Despite Subpoena
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Alleged N714.6m Fraud: Zenith Bank Staff Tells Court How Ex-minister's Bank Account Was Used To Distribute Funds
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Uproar, Nigerian Government Insists On Going Ahead With Water Resource Bill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Troops Angry As Nigerian Army Fails To Recognise Other Soldiers Killed With Colonel Bako
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics We’ll Get Yoruba Nation Without Violence –Prof Akintoye
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Supports IPOB Sit-at-home Call To Honour Victims Of Terrorists, Herdsmen, Bandits
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Falana-led Group Mobilises Nigerians For September 28 Nationwide Protest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Refuses To Promise Peaceful Transfer Of Power If He Loses US Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Edo: What Happened? By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad