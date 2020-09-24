Ondo Election: PDP Writes Buhari, Accuses Akeredolu, Security Agencies Of Violence

The Peoples Democratic Party has accused security agencies of culpability in the unending violence allegedly perpetrated by supporters of the All progressive Congress ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

PDP in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari raised the alarm over different attacks on its members.

FILE PHOTO: Thugs Allegedly Loyal To APC Attack PDP Candidate, Eyitayo Jegede's Convoy In Ondo

The party asked the President to caution Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for allegedly causing violence in the state.

The letter reads, “The 1983 violence that engulfed Ondo State must not be allowed to reoccur. The service chiefs had been giving free access to the political thugs assembled to maim and kill the people of Ondo State in order to achieve a desired political objective.

“A lot of people had been maimed and injured, while petitions to the federal authorities had yielded no result.

“We want Your Excellency to be aware of these atrocities committed under your watch. We are also asking the international community to note these atrocities. We believe that there is complicity involving even the Inspector-General of Police and some service chiefs.

“Anywhere Governor Rotimi Akeredolu goes to campaign, about five or six buses loaded with political thugs wielding guns accompany him. Only on Tuesday, September 22, these thugs unleashed violence on the people during Akeredolu’s campaign in Idanre.

“The story has been the same anywhere he goes, be it Akure or Ondo town. If care is not taken, there will be genocide in Ondo State.”