Schools To Reopen October 12 In Adamawa State

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 24, 2020

October 12, 2020 has been fixed for reopening of schools in Adamawa State, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri gave the approval on Thursday in Yola, the state capital.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

A statement by Press Secretary to the governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, reads, "The Adamawa State Government has announced Monday October 12, 2020 as the date for the reopening of both public and private schools across the state.

"Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who issued the directive, regretted the long closure of schools due to the crisis of COVID-19 pandemic alongside other sectors of the economy.

"The governor is pleased to announce Monday, October 12 as the date for resumption of academic activities from the basic to tertiary levels having wasted so much time.

"As a government we will not leave any stone unturned towards ensuring enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols."

Consequently, the governor has directed the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development to meet with stakeholders in the sector to discuss modalities for the reopening.

The governor has also directed school managers to observe the COVID-19 protocols and provide the necessary requirements needed for the safety of staff and students.

