Troops Angry As Nigerian Army Fails To Recognise Other Soldiers Killed With Colonel Bako

Troops of the Nigerian Army are furious at the authorities for not recognising other soldiers killed alongside Dahiru Bako, a colonel and Commander of the Brigade.

Bako was Commander of Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, the team combating terrorism in the North-East region of the country before he was killed.

The senior military officer lost his life on Monday in an ambush set up by the insurgents, according to a report by HumAngle.

Three other soldiers killed alongside Bako were not recognized nor given any respect or befitting burial.

The identities of the three fallen soldiers are Lance Corporal Oluwaseyi, Lance Corporal Nwobuji Desmond and Private Aliyu Ibrahim.

It was reported that their family was not also given any official condolence by the military.

An insider, who spoke with HumAngle, stated that by this, authorities continually alienate their subordinates and fail to show patriotic examples in leadership.