Troops Kill Seven Boko Haram Commanders, Destroy Camps At Lake Chad Basin —Defence Headquarters

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have eliminated several top commanders and fighters of Boko Haram terrorists group in their various camps at the fringes of Lake Chad under Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno

This was contained in a statement by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Eneche.

General Eneche stated that this was in continuation of the aggressive clearance operation against terrorism and other sundry crimes in the North-East.

He said the troops also destroyed several camps used by the terrorists located at Tunbun Gini, Tunbun Nbororo, Tunbun Kayoma, Tunbun Kaza and Tunbun Fulani during the operation.

“While the good people of the North-East are once again assured of troops’ commitment to the safety of lives and property within the zone, they are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with timely and credible information that will assist them in the conduct of their operations,” he said.