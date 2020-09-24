Troops Kill Seven Boko Haram Commanders, Destroy Camps At Lake Chad Basin —Defence Headquarters

This was contained in a statement by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Eneche.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 24, 2020

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have eliminated several top commanders and fighters of Boko Haram terrorists group in their various camps at the fringes of Lake Chad under Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno

This was contained in a statement by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Eneche.

General Eneche stated that this was in continuation of the aggressive clearance operation against terrorism and other sundry crimes in the North-East.

He said the troops also destroyed several camps used by the terrorists located at Tunbun Gini, Tunbun Nbororo, Tunbun Kayoma, Tunbun Kaza and Tunbun Fulani during the operation.

“While the good people of the North-East are once again assured of troops’ commitment to the safety of lives and property within the zone, they are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with timely and credible information that will assist them in the conduct of their operations,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Troops Angry As Nigerian Army Fails To Recognise Other Soldiers Killed With Colonel Bako
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Supports IPOB Sit-at-home Call To Honour Victims Of Terrorists, Herdsmen, Bandits
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kidnap PDP Chieftain In Katsina
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Attack Katsina Community, Kidnap Federal Mortgage Bank Managing Director’s Sister
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunrunners Kill DSS Agent In Plateau State During Botched Operation
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Military Gunmen Kill Two Soldiers, Injure Others In Abia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerians Think I am Down After Edo Election But I am Not, Oshiomhole Says After APC's Defeat
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Blames Buhari-led Government For Tanker Explosion That Killed 23 People In State
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Barely Two Years After Commissioning, Multi-billion Naira Roads Collapse In Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami, Refuses To Appear Before Salami Panel Despite Subpoena
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military Troops Angry As Nigerian Army Fails To Recognise Other Soldiers Killed With Colonel Bako
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News UPDATE: Gas Explosion Rocks Lagos Community
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Uproar, Nigerian Government Insists On Going Ahead With Water Resource Bill
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Outrage Over President Buhari's Approval Of $1.96bn Rail Project Linking Nigeria To Niger Republic
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We’ll Get Yoruba Nation Without Violence –Prof Akintoye
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Hotel Staff In Delta State Stripped Naked By Ex-Minister, Gbagi, Threaten Legal Action, Demand N1bn, Apology
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Supports IPOB Sit-at-home Call To Honour Victims Of Terrorists, Herdsmen, Bandits
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Court Stops NLC, TUC’s Planned Strike Over Petrol Price, Electricity Tariff Hike
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad