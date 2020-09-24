UPDATE: 30 Persons Injured In Lagos Gas Explosion

No death was recorded but 23 buildings and 15 vehicles were affected.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 24, 2020

Thirty persons have been confirmed to sustain varying degrees of injury in the gas explosion that rocked the Obawole, Ifako-Ijaiye area of  Lagos on Thursday.

The casualty consists of 20 adult males and 10 adult females, Nosa Okunbor, Head, Public Affairs of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, confirmed this to SaharaReporters.

 

LASEMA said that investigation revealed that an unknown truck conveying gasoline had a lone accident and exploded.

“The agency responded to distress calls concerning the above and it was confirmed that a 30-ton LPG tanker being operated by Mana Gas Ltd was involved in an explosion, which destroyed several vehicles, X and Y  Event Center and a plank market in the above mentioned axis.

“The responders discovered that a compromised seal device by the truck driver had led to gradual leakages then ignited when the tyres burst.

“The impact of the explosion led to a fire at adjoining buildings and several vehicles were burnt.

“Several persons were injured and have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment,” Okunbor added.

Responders at the scene of the incident are LASEMA, firefighters, police and members of NSCDC.

The fire has been extinguished so far.

SaharaReporters, New York

