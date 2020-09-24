We’ll Get Yoruba Nation Without Violence –Prof Akintoye

President-General of the Yoruba World Congress, Prof Banji Akintoye, has said that the group will successfully get the Yoruba nation without the shedding of blood.

He said this on Wednesday during the celebration of the anniversary of the Kiriji War.

Prof Banji Akintoye

He said the YWC has over 107 groups championing the dream of having the Yoruba nation, a report by PUNCH said.

He said, “We have been saying we will have the Yoruba nation. The Yoruba World Congress is committed to helping the Yoruba nation to secure its position in the comity of nations.

“When we first started the process, we had a total of 45 organisations, but now, we can boast of a total of 107 different organisations.

“They do say that I don’t compromise; it is not every time. But once we say we will take a common stance, I don’t know how to betray. We will get the Yoruba nation free without violence; we will not break the laws of Nigeria. If there is anyone who wants to be violent, we will tell them, no.”