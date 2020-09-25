Again, Suspected Fulani Gunmen Kill Five Persons In Plateau

The gunmen numbering about 20 were said to have stormed the community around 10:30pm and opened fire on the locals, who were relaxing at a spot after a hectic day.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2020

Barely three days after the murder of a traditional ruler, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang, gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen struck again on Thursday and killed five persons in K/Vom community of Vwang District in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

File Photo: Gunmen middleeastpress

Four people were killed there while a student of the School of Animal Health Production Vom was also killed close to his shop.

Confirming the incident, Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, said one other person was severely injured as a result of the incident.

Egbuka, who described the killing as an ugly trend, said it had posed a serious setback to the peace effort in the state.

“Last night, some yet to be identified gunmen attack a drinking joint in K/Vom community and shots five persons. But we are here and the situation is under control.

“This is a setback to the peace efforts that all stakeholders, the police, military and state government have being trying to manage,’’ he said.

SaharaReporters, New York

