BREAKING: APC Suspends Ekiti Governor, Fayemi

The State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has suspended Governor Kayode Fayemi, a report by Channels TV said.

According to a statement released by the party on Friday, the governor was suspended due to “his numerous anti-party activities, especially his role in the recently concluded governorship election in Edo State which is contrary to the provisions of Article 21 (A) (ii) of the APC constitution”.

The party claimed that Governor Fayemi hosted PDP member, Mr Femi Fani- Kayode, in the Government House in Ado Ekiti in the run-up to the Edo elections and also played a role in the gubernatorial election in Oyo State where he supported the PDP candidate to defeat the APC candidate.