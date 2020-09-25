BREAKING: Nigerian Government Obtains Fresh Order To Stop NLC, TUC’s Planned Strike

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria has again ordered the organised labour comprising the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress not to embark on its indefinite strike scheduled to commence on September 28.

Both unions had enjoined workers to embark on an indefinite strike pending when the Nigerian Government reverted to the old pump price of petrol and adjust the electricity tariff.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima on Friday gave the order in a ruling on an ex parte application moved on behalf of the Nigerian Government by the Acting Director of the Department of Civil Litigation of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Maimuna Shiru and Mr Tijjani Gazali, led the Federal Government’s team

This came barely 24 hours after the same judge made a similar restraining ex parte order in favour of a group, Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association, on Thursday.

The judge also restrained the unions, their officers, affiliates, privies from disrupting, restraining, picketing or preventing the workers or its affiliates or ordinary Nigerians from accessing their offices to carry out their legitimate duties on the 28th September 2020 or any other date.

